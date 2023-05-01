Mysterious Deer Runs Off the Road, Crashes With A Car, And Dies

A deer ran in front of a Mercedes Benz and was hit and killed on Borommaratchachonnani Road inbound before Gate 1, Mahidol University, Salaya Subdistrict, Phutthamonthon District, Nakhon Pathom Province on May 1, 2023.

This deer is a male, has beautiful horns, weighs about 80 kilograms.

Mr. Worapot Sae Lim, 55 years old, a native of Nakhon Pathom Province, said he was driving to go to Bangkok in the left lane, something suddenly unknowingly ran across the lane and crashed into the car in front of the car. He stopped to look and found that it was a big deer, which was very confused, there should be no deer around here. His wife was also shocked.

Police suspect the deer may have escaped from one of the farms, or there may be animals being transported down the road causing deer to fall from the car. But local people and rescuers gave information that it was probably living in the area of ​​Salaya, Phutthamonthon Sai 5 and Sampran District and nearby.

People had tried to catch him several times in the last 1-2 years but couldn’t because there was a wide grassy forest that he could escape.

Police officers have collected evidence to investigate the origin of the deer. Now no one has come to show themselves as the owner.