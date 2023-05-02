Thai Consulate Clarifies Chinese Visa: No Additional Measures

The Thai Consular Department, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the public that the department is aware of the increasing arrival of Chinese tourists and that the department has confirmed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that no additional visa measures have been introduced for those entering the country.

Tourists can apply for a visa to Thailand via the Internet and at travel agencies. The ministry has also instructed Thai embassies and consulates-general to inform the Chinese so that they understand the regulations properly, especially regarding travel agencies, which are already subject to strict rules.

It is reported that on 1 May 2023, the Department of Consular Affairs clarified on earlier media reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had introduced new measures for visas for inbound travellers from China, to take effect on 8 May 2023 for travel agents, had raised concerns as this could affect the number of mainland travellers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not impose additional visa measures as portrayed in the media. In the case of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs simply instructs all embassies and consulates general to comply with existing visa regulations and guidelines.

In the case of a Chinese tourist visa through a travel agency, the travel agency has been asked to fill in the information correctly and completely and upload the documents via the online control system, the electronic stamp (e-visa) (not a new measure). This is the same standard as tourists applying for a visa themselves. All measures provided for embassies and consulates general can efficiently check applications and control travel as a frontline agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to emphasise that this is not a new measure. The E–Visa Stickerless system has already been in place for two years to facilitate entry for Chinese tourists. As for the other documents, it is the same standard as when applying for a tourist visa of different countries, e.g. a copy of the passport proof of reservation, accommodation, flight ticket and financial proof.