Thailand’s Tourism Industry Blossoms Anew With Influx of Chinese Visitors

According to data from the Kasikorn Research Center in Thailand, as of April 30, the country has received more than 737,000 Chinese tourists this year, a 30-fold jump from the same period last year.

BANGKOK, May 3 (Xinhua) — The Grand Palace, high-end shopping malls, and the Pattaya Pier in and around Bangkok are once again bustling with activity as Chinese tourists flock to Thailand during the five-day Labor Day holiday.

For nearly a decade, Suchart has been a familiar sight on Pattaya Beach, setting up beach chairs and preparing for visitors who come to relax, drink coconut water, and ride speedboats out to sea.

Chinese tourists were once a staple of Suchart’s daily routine, with the business receiving almost a hundred of them on peak days. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the tourism industry, resulting in a significant decline in visitors.

Thankfully, Suchart is happy to see the beach come alive again this year.

“With more Chinese tourists after the pandemic, our economic situation has also improved. If they continue to return, it would benefit workers in all industries,” he said.

Since late April, Mandarin has become a common language in Bangkok’s major tourist destinations, and Chinese social media platforms are replete with young travelers sharing their shopping and travel experiences in Thailand.

This has made Chanapan Kaewchaiyawuth, vice president of the Thai-Chinese Tourism Alliance Association, extremely happy. He said the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand every day has recovered to one-third of the pre-pandemic level, with around 10,000 visitors.

Local tourism outlets have eagerly anticipated the return of Chinese tourists in significant numbers. According to Chanapan, travel agencies have made comprehensive preparations to accommodate a large influx of Chinese tourists during the holiday period.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, predicted that with the rising number of flights between Thailand and China during the summer, followed by the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, Chinese tourist numbers are expected to recover up to 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Hotels in Thailand are fully equipped to cater to Chinese visitors. As it is currently the off-season with fewer European guests, those in the tourism industry are longing for the arrival of more Chinese tourists during the Labor Day holiday and beyond, she told Xinhua.

Marisa said the Tourism Authority of Thailand has organized roadshows in major Chinese cities this year, and hotels affiliated with the association have actively competed to woo Chinese tourists.

Kevalin Wangpichayasuk from Kasikorn Research Center noted a significant shift in the preferences of Chinese tourists, with younger travelers and small group tours becoming increasingly popular. These tourists prefer to explore local food and fashion, as well as visit off-the-beaten-path travel destinations.

Marisa has also recognized the trend of Chinese travelers seeking new experiences. She hoped that in the future, Chinese visitors will continue to venture beyond popular tourist destinations and explore emerging areas with unique offerings.

For Suchart, the fact that Chinese guests have shifted from group tours to independent travel means that more local businesses will benefit. “Independent travelers are more likely to explore and spend money in multiple areas rather than staying in one place,” he said