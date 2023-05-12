A Russian Tourist Went Missing After Being Swept Over a Cliff

Police personnel from Phuket Province’s Chalong Police Station are rushing to find a Russian tourist who went missing after being swept over a cliff at Phromthep Cape, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province into the sea.

The missing travelled to Laem Phromthep, a popular tourist destination in Thailand, with three friends. Two people were thrown into the sea by the waves. Mr. Yuriy, 32, was rescued and sent to the hospital, while Mr. Konstantin, 33, is still missing.

Mr. Arun Soros, Mayor of Rawai, has ordered the operation of disaster assistance and protection in Rawai Municipality, including the use of jet skis and rubber boats to search for the Russian man. He also notified the rescue foundation and the tourist police to assist.