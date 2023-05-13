A Fight-injured South African Tourist Shakes Hands With Security

A brawl between South African tourists and security guards at a Walking Street café in South Pattaya has ended peacefully, with the police no need for the police to review CCTV evidence.

Mr.John Paul, 40, was hurt in a confrontation with security guards at 1:30 a.m., May 11, 2023 at XS Agogo cafe shop in Walking Street, South Pattaya, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Rescuers first aid Before being taken to investigate at the Pattaya City Police Station.

A group of security guards at the XS Gogo Cafe Shop stood waiting to testify to the officers that a foreign man refused to pay his 9,470 baht bill for drinks, constantly cursing. He also crumpled the bill to collect money and threw it, then burst into the security guards.

At this moment, they attempted to catch and pull him when he fell but were unable to do so due to the weight of the foreigner. Then his head smacked the stairwell’s edge.

On May 12, 2023, Pol. Col. Thanaphong Phothi, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, called both parties came to Pattaya Police Station. The South African visitor agreed to pay the charge and stated that he does not wish to pursue legal action. They shook hands and smiled at the end.