Phuket Police Detain A Rowdy British Tourist

Mr. Paul, a British tourist from Manchester, was detained at Phuket’s Patong Police Station after police received a report from tuk-tuk driver Mr. Amin Longklang that on May 9, a group of foreign tourists on a motorbike damaged his car, which was parked on the roadside. They later fought until he was hurt, at which point the foreign gang fled to Thaweewong Road.

On the same night, Mr. Adisak, a taxi driver, reported that a group of tourists started a quarrel in front of a cafe in Kamala, Kathu District, smashing the front right of his car window. They then rode the motorcycle, crashing into the taxi’s right-side door and causing damage before escaping.

Mr. Paul was later discovered by Patong Police Station to be staying at the Grand Kata Hotel, Karon Subdistrict, Muang District, Phuket Province. Mr. Paul fled when he noticed the police officer, but the police were able to apprehend him and bring him in for questioning at Patong Police Station on May 10. The police also called Mr. Amin to confirm the accused’s legal prosecution.