Why the “Secret Deal” Rumour Is Stronger Than Mini-Heart Shot

Despite Thai media reports of the mini-heart shots between Move Forward’s candidate for the 30th prime minister, Pita Limjaorenrat, the party’s leader, and Chonlanan Srikaew, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, which was supposed to end rumours of conflict over the parliamentary speaker’s seat and boost confidence between the two parties, the public is reacting differently.

Rumours of collusion to form a government to challenge the Pita-led government persist as people are still commenting on social media after the photos of Srettha Thavisin, the Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister, with Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of Bhumjaithai who came third in the recent elections, were released at the Leicester football ground last Sunday.

Several comments still believe the secret deal is real.

Seri Suwanmethanont, the senator, said on 31 May 2023 that what Pheu Thai said on Tuesday to support the party with the majority of votes was an act of a gentleman, but they were just words.

He claimed that Pheu Thai knew what would happen and that the party would seize the opportunity and form a government in the end.

Seri said Move Forward has been trying to use people to put pressure on various organizations, including Election Commission committees and senators, to support Pita as Thailand’s next prime minister.

“Pita has formed seven transition teams from the eight coalition parties; although this should be done after the government is officially formed, this is an act to persuade the public to have confidence in the party and use people to protect the party.” Seri said.

One of the reasons for the assessment that Move Forward cannot form a government is because of the abrupt change after the election. Move Forward was seen as a black sheep even though several parties are also in favour of democracy.

Move Forward speaks clearly about the amendment of Article 112, royal defamation, and talks about the corruption of government organizations. The party has also spoken to the media about transition teams preparing to form the new government, although the Election Commission has not yet certified the election results. In addition, Pita is being sued to verify his qualifications to be prime minister because he owns shares in ITV, the old broadcaster TV, which ceased operations long ago.

Wissanu Krea-ngam, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, said Wednesday it was acceptable for the party that will form the next government to want to talk to government officials, as this was seen as a sign of goodwill and has been done before. However, he advised that such an approach should be done more carefully as these officials are still working for the current government.

“This action is possible, but do not make it so overt or to show: ‘I will surely become the next government’. This action is not appropriate because [you] are not yet in government. Do not put pressure on government officials. They will feel queasy because they still have their current commanders who have full power under the law. Quarrel is a tough job,” Wissanu said.

As for an investigation into Pita’s ownership of ITV media shares, Wissanu, as a legal expert, said that the case depends on the issue on appeal. The court will rule on such an appeal, and nothing more. If the issue is whether Pita’s MP status will remain, he can become prime minister. If the question is whether Pita still has a chance to become prime minister, he will remain MP.

Wissanu stated that the worst-case scenario for Pita’s disqualification is that emergency re-elections will be required nationwide, as Pita, as the party leader who registered his party members and candidates, is no longer qualified, resulting in the invalidation of his party’s elected MPs.