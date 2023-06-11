Girl “Angel” Is Happy She Can See Again After Surgery

Angel, a 9-year-old Thai-British girl who was encouraged by social media, has returned home after undergoing successful right eye surgery on June 8.

She will undergo the left eye operation next month.

Angel had been showing symptoms of diabetic retinopathy for two months. Initially, she did not dare tell her mother that she only saw blurry things and accidentally bumped into a door at her grandmother’s house.

Until one day she came home from playing with friends, and told her mother, “Mum, I can not see well.”

After checking, a doctor at the Bandung Crown Prince Hospital told that she needed and urgent surgery because she also had developed thyroid disease and a cataract.

Angel lives with her mother, Amporn Park, who is 45 years old in an unfinished one-storey house in Non-Sri Thong, Ban Chai Sub-District, Bandung District, Udon Thani Province. Her father left her and mother three years ago and has not contacted them since.

Angel’s mother has to bear the cost of supporting the family, including covering the cost of Angel’s visits to the doctor.

Weeraphon Raksamerwong, an admin of the Ban Dung Update page who published Angel’s story, picked her up and took her home. On the way home, Angel said she was happy that she could see again and she hoped to back to school again, after missing since the beginning of the new semester in May.

“Thank you for all the encouragement that you all send to me. I will go to school. When I grow up, I want to be a teacher,” said Angel when the Ban Dung Update Facebook page broadcast live.

While parking at the convenience store, Angel can simply walk in and buy snacks and food, and when she arrived at her house, she rushed to see her own bed. It’s been shown that she can see well.

