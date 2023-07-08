Police Raid Gay Sauna In Search Of Illegal Prostitution

After learning that the Phoenix Fitness and Sauna Service Centre on Ratchada-Tha Phra Road, Mahaisawan Intersection, Bukkhalo Sub-district, Thonburi District, Bangkok, was a location of illegal prostitution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police led the search at midnight Friday.

A 6-story commercial building housed the fitness centre and sauna. During the inspection, the police discovered 30 persons, including employees and male clients, living on separate floors, with some couples having sex.

The drug test results revealed that no one was involved. However, one customer had an arrest warrant for The drug test results revealed that no one was involved. However, one customer had an arrest warrant for money laundering in the Krabi province area; therefore, he was held for prosecution. The authorities will also seek the owner of the business in order to prosecute the accusation of illicit prostitution.