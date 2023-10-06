Tunisian Man Says Chinese Girlfriend Jumped From Phuket Hotel

A 34-year-old Chinese female tourist died after falling from the 10th floor of a five-star hotel on Karon Beach, Phuket Province. Her Tunisian boyfriend told the police that she had previously attempted to leap.

At 4 a.m. on Oct. 6, officials were informed of the incident and contacted a forensic pathologist at Vachira Phuket Hospital to participate in the autopsy. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of death.

Phuket Tourist Police investigated the deceased’s travels and discovered that she was originally from Jilin Province. She entered and exited Thailand a total of 18 times. According to hotel personnel, she came to access the room alone before the incident, using a personal car driver’s licence as a document to open a room on the 10th floor.

However, there was a person who was last seen with a Chinese woman named Hamrouni, 35 years old, Tunisian nationality, who entered Thailand on a non-B visa. He is Zou’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she was reuniting.

Hamrouni told police that he and Zou arrived at the hotel on the 10th floor about 3:00 p.m. on October 5 and then ate supper and drank wine together at the hotel restaurant. They went up to her room until approximately 10:00 a.m. The woman then said that she wanted to die. He didn’t pay much attention because she said things like this often.

Zou walked out onto the balcony and attempted to jump down, but he stopped her in time and took her back into the room to discuss. Zou then calmed down. However, approximately an hour later, she ran out onto the balcony and leaped off. He ran in close pursuit, attempting but failing to grip the legs. After that, he rushed downstairs and called the hotel staff to notify the police, who sent an ambulance.

Officers investigating the case first suspected that the Chinese woman wanted to end her own life, but they will wait for the autopsy results to confirm and will coordinate with the Chinese Embassy to notify relatives to come pick up her body.

