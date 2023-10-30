Thailand Lowers Fees for Cambodian, Laotian, Myanmar, and Vietnamese Workers

The Thai Ministry of Labour has issued a ministerial order setting new fees for inspections and work permits for foreign workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The fees have been reduced to promote legal employment and solve the problem of foreign workers entering the country for work purposes. Specifically, the visa fee was reduced from 2,000 baht to 500 baht and the fee for applying for a temporary stay was reduced from 1,900 baht to 500 baht.

This Ministry Order came into force on 10 November or 15 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette on 27 October. It is to take effect for four years and applies to foreign workers from these four countries who enter Thailand to work on the basis of an employment contract or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in connection with the recruitment of workers.

This measure aims to ensure that foreign workers are legally employed and contribute to the country’s economy by addressing problems related to illegal immigration and labour market stability.

“This ministry regulation is in line with the government’s approach to regulate the employment of foreign workers to strengthen the country’s competitiveness and support economic recovery after COVID-19. Reducing fees is a means to ease the financial burden on both workers and employers.”

According to the information of the Office of Foreign Labor Administration Department, in September, Thailand has a total of 2,593,439 foreign workers and there are still approximately 1 million workers in the process of submitting work permit applications according to the Cabinet resolution October 3, 2023.