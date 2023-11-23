Indians Are Shocked to See Friend Jump From Pattaya Condo’s 45th Floor

PATTAYA – An Indian man died in front of his friends after falling from the 45th story of a luxury condominium in South Pattaya’s Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, on Wednesday night, November 22.

The crime scene was a 46-story condominium. Pattaya City Police officers found the body of the deceased, Mr. Afraim Joseph, 25 years old, from Kerala, India, near a garden on the sixth floor where there’s a pool.

His Indian friends said Afraim and them were in Pattaya for two nights when the incident took place. The man had a quarrel on the phone with his Indian girlfriend back home. Then he went outside and stood alone on the balcony, while they stood and watched from a distance.

“No one expected Afraim to climb the edge of the balcony and jump down right in front of their eyes at that moment.” The incident shocked everyone. “When we regained our composure, we informed the condominium staff to notify the officials to come and check,” one friend explained.

Officials examine the scene of the incident and question close witnesses in depth. The investigation team was also contacted to inspect the CCTV cameras at the same time. An autopsy was done by forensic officers to identify the cause of death.

Previously, a 36-year-old Indian guy unintentionally strangled his Thai lover to death. On Nov. 22, police concluded that an Indian male, Narendra Soni, and a Thai woman, Miss Jirapha, had been dating for nearly a year. When a woman was in a relationship with a new Chinese partner, she requested that her connection with Soni be ended.

Soni felt jealous and flew to Thailand on November 18 to settle love problems and request the return of assets such as the gold necklace he had given her.

On November 20, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Soni reserved a room at a Pattaya hotel and scheduled a meeting with Jirapa for 7:00 p.m. to address difficulties. After a while, the pair argued and stormed out of the room. There was silence as the man dragged the woman back into the room. He strangled his girlfriend with a green rope until she died of suffocation.

Until, just before 8:00 p.m., the man left the room, walked to the parking lot, then rode on a motorcycle away from the hotel, headed to the bridge across the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao province. When he spotted the police approaching the bridge, he leaped into the river from a height of 20 metres, killing himself.

