The Mugger Who Robbed the Belgian Is Arrested a Month Later

PATTAYA – After one month of surveillance, Pattaya police have arrested 51-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Nirand Meenadee for snatching the purse of Ms. Christiane, a Belgian national, at about 1:30 p.m. on November 11.

During the incident, Nirand, who was driving a red and black Honda motorcycle with a red license plate, was hired to drive Ms. Christiane to her residence in Nong Pru, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi. When he arrived and found no one there, Nirand snatched her bag, leaving Ms. Christiane with a long abrasion on her arm, which was also bleeding.

Subsequently, the police, having identified Nirand, sought and obtained a court warrant for his arrest on November 29, 2023, for the charge of “robbery by using a vehicle for convenience in committing an offense and taking the property to escape arrest.”

On December 12, the police apprehended Nirand near his rented room on Chaiyapornvitee Road, Nong Pru, Bang Lamung, seizing the motorcycle used in the crime as evidence.

Nirand confessed to the crime, stating financial difficulties as the motive, and claimed it was his first offense, having committed it due to desperation and a lack of understanding of the consequences.