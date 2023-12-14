Phuket Police Catch The Motorbike Thief With The New Zealand Man’s Million-baht Items

PHUKET – A New Zealand man was overjoyed when police arrested the thief who stole his motorcycle with about 1 million baht worth of valuables under the seat after a week-long investigation.

Ian K., a 62-year-old New Zealand national who lives at Na Nai 1 Road in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, filed a report at Patong Police Station on December 8. He stated that his black Honda motorcycle with Phuket license plate was stolen at 2 p.m. while it was parked on Phrabaramee Road in front of the Diamond Cliff Hotel in Patong.

Under the seat of the motorcycle were a Samsung mobile phone worth approximately 1,200 US dollar, three rings worth approximately 15,000 US dollar, a Longines watch worth approximately 1,500 US dollar, a motorcycle driver’s license, and approximately 6,000 baht in cash.

The Patong Police Investigation Unit then investigated and tracked down the perpetrator. On December 14, 2023, under the supervision of Pol. Col. Chalermchai Hernsawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, the suspect was arrested. His name is Yusob Khunsurin, 27 years old, from Ranong province. He was arrested in the parking lot of Sriphuwanath Park in Wichit district, Phuket Town.

Police also confiscated 14 pieces of evidence, including the Honda motorcycle, three gold rings and a Longines watch. They also confiscated Ian’s clothes and Yusob’s belongings, including a black Infinix cell phone he had bought with the stolen money. Yusob was taken to the police station and charged with theft.

Mr. Ian hugged the police officers who had investigated the case and thanked them for helping him recover most of his possessions.