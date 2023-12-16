A Foreigner’s Body In The Sea Could Be From Jomtien Beach

CHONBURI – Sattahip Police are investigating if a foreigner’s body in the sea may be originated from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya.

Sattahip police officers were alerted on December 16 that someone had discovered a body floating in the water on an unnamed island in Sattahip Bay, Samae San Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, and they went to investigate alongside the Sawangrojanathammasathan Foundation Rescue Unit.

Officials had to use a kayak to reach the spot where the body was discovered. A man with the appearance of a foreigner was stuck on the rocks around 500 metres from the coast, shirtless and wearing only black shorts.

Upon initial inspection, no evidence of murder was found. It appears that he died within the last 3-5 days.

Previously, at 6:29 p.m. on December 12, locals witnessed someone drowning in front of Lung Sawai Restaurant, Village No. 1, Na Jomtien Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, but officials were unable to locate him. So the search was finished. Because the information that people view is unclear, and no one has yet arrived to report a missing person.

Because the locations where the body was discovered were some 40 nautical miles (74 km) apart, officials were unable to determine whether they were related events.

The police then photographed the deceased and sent them to a hotel and a police station near the shore in both Rayong Province and Chonburi Province for investigation. At the same time, the deceased’s body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine Police hospital for an autopsy in order to discover this man’s relatives.