Kuroyanagi’s “Totto-Chan” Memoir Earns Guinness Record

TOKYO – Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s popular childhood memoir “Totto-chan: The Little Girl at the Window” is the most published autobiography penned by a single author, Guinness World Records said Monday.

As of the end of September, over 25.1 million copies in total have been published worldwide, with the book translated in over 20 languages and selling over 8 million copies in Japan alone, according to the world-record recognizing authority and Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd.

“I am glad that readers overseas appear to have embraced it as well,” Kuroyanagi said through Kodansha.

The best-selling book was first published in 1981, and a sequel issued in October has already surpassed the half-million mark. An animated movie of the original book, depicting her unconventional school life during the period around World War II, hit screens across Japan on Dec. 8.

Guinness World Records has also recognized her TV show “Tetsuko no Heya” (Tetsuko’s Room) as having the most TV talk show episodes hosted by the same presenter.