Somtam Ranks in the Top Order of Grab Thailand 2023

BANGKOK – Grab Thailand launched “My Food and Grocery Trend 2023,” which studied the behaviours of users in six countries in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, for ordering food and purchasing products in their daily lives.

In Thailand, the menus that users liked to order the most throughout the year were papaya salad with crab and fermented fish (Somtam Pu Pla Ra), with total orders this year reaching more than 4.4 million dishes, while black coffee was the highest drink, with total orders reaching more than 4.6 million cups. During the New Year, the five best-selling menu items are pizza, mala, fried chicken, sandwiches, and burgers.

In addition, there is a significant movement in Thailand, which is the Omni Commerce trend (Omnicommerce). Consumers are increasingly using food ordering apps to connect with their lifestyle outside the home, with orders from both the pick-up feature at the store and eat-in increasing more than 23 times in the first half of 2023, while in-store pick-up increased more than 140% in the second quarter of this year compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year.

The top 5 best-selling items ordered throughout the year are eggs, drinking water, fresh vegetables, milk, and ice. Over the past year, more than 10 million eggs and over 9 million bottles of drinking water were sold via GrabMart.

“The year 2023 is expected to see a significant change in the behaviour of delivery platform users.” In a more concrete approach, we are seeing customers combine their living outside their houses with their shopping habits via platforms. “As a result, platform providers have been forced to adapt and develop services in order to respond to changing behaviours and contexts,” stated Ms. Chansuda Thananitayaudom, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Marketing Division, Grab Thailand.