Tham Luang Opens “13 Wild Boars” Cave for Adventure Tourism

CHIANG RAI – Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in Chiang Rai province, which is famous all over the world for the rescue of the 13 Wild Boars football team, or 12 boys, and their coach trapped in a cave, has opened winter tourism under the name “National Parks to Remember” in chambers 2 and 3.

Tourists can book tickets through the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park Facebook page or the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation website.

Attapol Charoenchansa, acting director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said that the tourism is organized in groups of no more than 10 people, with experts and park officials providing assistance throughout the journey.

The service fee for Thai tourists is 950 baht per person, and 1,500 baht per person for foreign tourists, not including equipment and insurance. The cave is open 2 rounds per day, with each round lasting approximately 2.30 hours.

Attapol emphasized that the cave is only open during the summer and winter seasons for safety reasons. Tourists will also need to undergo a preliminary health check. He believes that foreign tourists will be interested and have already booked their tickets in large numbers.

The cave has not yet been fully explored. It is currently the third-longest cave in Thailand, but it could be the longest if it is fully explored.

Josh Morris, a cave expert and coordinator of the international rescue team in the 13 Wild Boars incident, said that Tham Luang is a cave of interest to cave explorers and tourists around the world. Everyone knows about the rescue of the 13 boys in 2018, but no one has seen how the rescue went inside the cave, how difficult it was, or how many officials helped.

The distance from the entrance to chamber 3 is approximately 800 meters. At each point, visitors will pass through interesting stories about the rescue of the 13 boys, the diving from chamber 9 to chamber 3, which was both a coordination center for information from the outside, and the initial health check of the 13 boys before they were taken out.

“Cave adventure is exciting. There may be some slippery spots in the cave, and some climbing spots, but don’t worry, it’s safe. There are officials to help you along the way. Anyone can enter, except those with health problems or walking problems,” Morris said.

