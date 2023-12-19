Van On Its Way To Hua Hin Crashes, Seriously Hurting American Tourists

PHETCHABURI – A passenger van with a Bangkok licence plate collided with a rice harvester with a Phetchaburi licence plate on the morning of December 19 on Petchaburi Road (Southbound) in Phetchaburi Province, seriously injuring two foreign tourists.

The rescue team from Tha Yang Hospital used cutting tools to free the two trapped American women from the wreckage at Kilometer 167-600, Moo 3, Tha Yang Subdistrict, Tha Yang District, and urgently take them to Tha Yang Hospital.

Wirawat Sangkham, 49, a resident of Pathum Thani province, the driver of the van, said he was picking up five American tourists from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to take them to a hotel in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. He was driving in the middle lane. When he arrived at the scene of the accident, he turned left to overtake the car in front of him. It turned out that a rice combine harvester was parked on the side of the road and the sharp rice hook was sticking out of the body of the truck, causing the front of his car to hit it hard.

As a result, the occupants of the truck were injured and trapped in the truck.

Boonchai Huabin, the driver of the truck involved, said he had driven to the side of the road to park and run errands.

Police investigated the scene and summoned both parties involved in the accident to Tha Yang Police Station for further questioning to initiate legal proceedings.