A Russian Rider Apologises for Disturbing Pattaya Residents

PATTAYA – Residents in Chonburi Province complained about a foreign man riding a large motorcycle with a loud noise in the parking lot of the FlowerLand, Soi Siam Country Club, Pattaya, every night for 2-3 hours. It has been disturbing them for about a week.

The Khaosod reporter then proceeded to this location to film the foreign man riding a motorbike and contacted the police at Nong Prio Police Station in Chonburi. On January 5, police Lieutenant Colonel Chanchai and Sa-nguansaksri went to inspect immediately.

The lights in the Flowerland parking lot were dim enough for the officers to see a foreigner on a big black bike driving around in circles. The cops then stopped over and asked the man to accompany them to the police station.

Mr. Wayim, a 32-year-old Russian accepted that he frequently came to ride his big bike at that time of night, intending to exercise in a safe area and not realising that people lived nearby.

“I feel guilty and apologise to everyone who was in trouble,” he went on to say. After that, the officer issued a warning. that he will be prosecuted if this sort of behaviour continues.