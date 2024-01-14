Thailand To Offer Extended Visas For Muay Thai Training

BANGKOK – Pimol Sriwikorn, advisor to the Prime Minister, is pushing ahead with his work on Muay Thai soft power. He convened the first meeting of the sub-committee to promote the sports industry, which concluded that a special visa will be proposed to extend the length of stay for tourists who want to learn Muay Thai from 60 to 90 days. Muay Thai instructors who want to train on board will also be supported

The subcommittee also approved the format and procedure to facilitate the issuance of Non-Ed Visas (Non-Immigrant Visa ED) for foreign tourists who wish to learn Muay Thai at gyms certified by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT). Foreign tourists who wish to learn Muay Thai at gyms certified by the SAT will be issued a Non-Ed Visa by Thai embassies abroad. Once foreign tourists arrive in Thailand, they can stay at the gym for up to 90 days and learn Muay Thai there.

The subcommittee also approved the format and process for establishing a center to test and certify Muay Thai competency at the international level. Muay Thai instructors who wish to work abroad as Muay Thai instructors will receive a certificate of recognition from the SAT, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Department of Skill Development, the Ministry of Labor. Once the teachers work abroad, they are protected by international rights from the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labor.

In addition, the subcommittee approved support for the Now Muaythai platform for booking Muay Thai classes for Thai and foreign tourists. The sub-committee also approved the calendar of Muay Thai soft power activities for 2024.