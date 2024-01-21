Russia Invites Paetongtarn To Attend BRICS Parliamentary Forum

BANGKOK – The Thai government’s main political party, the Pheu Thai Party, has been invited to observe the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in July 2024.

The Pheu Thai Party, led by Miss Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and the United Russia Party, headed by Mr. Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of the Russian Federation, invited Miss Paetongtarn to the forum during a teleconference on January 19.

Mr. Dmitry noted that the world is rapidly evolving in terms of geopolitics, geoeconomics, technology, COVID-19, and climate change, all of which are regarded as essential for the New World Order to exist.

The BRICS bloc of developing countries, which originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is in the process of expanding to admit other nations for emerging economies.

More than 40 countries, including Thailand, expressed an interest in joining BRICS as an alternative to global bodies viewed as dominated by the traditional Western powers and hoped membership would unlock benefits including development finance and increased trade and investment.

Ms. Paetongtarn indicated that the Pheu Thai Party and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin seek Thailand to join BRICS, a cooperation framework that serves as an important mechanism for developing countries. This would strengthen Thailand’s global position while also protecting ASEAN member countries’ interests.

The bloc last August agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the organisation on January 1, 2024, while Saudi Arabia is still hesitant. The Kremlin stated on Wednesday, January 17, that it regarded the work to integrate Saudi Arabia into the BRICS bloc of developing countries as very important. However, it is not sure that such work will be finished before Russia hosts the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

According to the BBC report, the expanded group has a combined population of about 3.5 billion, or 45% of the world’s population. Its combined economy is worth over $28.5 trillion, or about 28% of the global economy. BRICS countries will also be producing about 44% of the world’s crude oil.

