A British man who took a minor for indecent acts in Phuket is arrested in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Immigration officers in Nong Hoi Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Province, Northern Thailand, apprehended Mr. Tyler, 38, a British suspect of taking a minor for sexual activity ten years ago. They handed him over to the investigating officer at Chalong Police Station, Phuket Province, Southern Thailand.

Mr. Tylor’s arrest warrant, dated January 12, 2024, was granted by Phuket Provincial Court on the accusation of taking a minor above the age of fifteen but under the age of eighteen from his father, mother, guardian, or caretaker without reasonable cause.

Tylor has lived in Thailand since 2014, where he teaches at an international school in Phuket. During that time, he escorted a 16-year-old foreign female student from that international school to do indecent acts at a residence in Chalong Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province, twice. The first occasion was on December 9, 2014. The second time occurred on April 2, 2015.

When the girl’s parents and the school learned about the incident, the school conducted an investigation and terminated the British man’s teaching contract. The mother waited for her daughter to finish her education in Thailand first. She then reported the incident to Chalong Police investigators, who proceeded to charge Tylor.

Investigators then collected various evidence and requested permission from the Phuket Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for Mr. Tyler. The Immigration Police investigated and found him moved to live with his Thai wife in Chiang Mai since 2016. They arrested him and took him to the investigating officers of Chalong Police Station, Phuket Province, for prosecution.

