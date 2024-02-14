Thai Police Warn of Valentine’s Day Risks: Romance Scams and Sexual Offences

BANGKOK – Valentine’s Day in Thailand is more than just a day for lovers or a chance for vendors to make money by selling flowers and Valentine’s Day-themed merchandise. Police officials often use Valentine’s Day to warn the public about crimes involving love and sexual acts.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Siriwat Deepoh, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said criminals may take advantage of Valentine’s Day to defraud their victims. Police have identified six types of love scams:

“Romance Scam” involves the creation of fake social media accounts using photos of other people or AI-generated images, often depicting handsome men, beautiful women or financially successful individuals. The scammers befriend victims or start conversations with them on social media platforms, build relationships and then entice them to give away their assets. Romance scams ranked 10th in crime cases with 1,435 cases and a total loss of over 476 million baht between 17 March 2023 and 31 December 2023. “Hybrid Scam: Investment Fraud” involves false promises of high returns and the seduction of victims into investing money that is not true. “Sextortion” consists of building relationships and then persuading victims to make video calls or record explicit videos, which are later used to extort money from the victims by threatening to publish the videos or send them to their spouses. “Commodity Scam” involves the sale of products at unrealistically low prices to entice victims to buy them. “Fake Restaurant Reservations” involves the creation of fake social media accounts posing as restaurants offering Valentine’s Day deals. Victims are tricked into paying a deposit for a table reservation, only to discover they have been scammed when they arrive at the restaurant. “Fake Room Reservations” involves the creation of fake social media accounts posing as hotels or accommodations offering Valentine’s Day deals. Victims are tricked into paying a deposit for a room reservation, only to discover they have been scammed when they arrive at the hotel or accommodation.

In addition, the Forensic Science Division of the Royal Thai Police warned against date rape drugs, or gamma-Hydroxybutyric (GHB), which can damage the brain and nervous system and can be derived from natural or synthetic substances.

Advertisement

These drugs can easily be dissolved in water or drinks without being detected. When mixed with alcoholic beverages, their effects are intensified, causing symptoms such as dizziness, drowsiness, unconsciousness, euphoria and temporary memory loss. They can also suppress breathing and lead to fatal respiratory arrest.

The statistics on psychoactive substances that affect the mind and nervous system show an increasing trend over the last three years. There were 320 cases in 2021, 319 cases in 2022, 400 cases in 2023 and by early 2024 there were 54 cases, totaling more than 1,093 cases in the last three years, with Bangkok having the highest number at 678 cases.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Tairong Phiwphann, Commissioner-General of the Office of Police Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police, pointed out the illegal sale of drugs, especially on the Internet. He urged the youth to be careful on Valentine’s Day and other occasions. He advised them to learn how to protect themselves by avoiding drinks or food from strangers.

____

Related article:

Here’s How To Beat the Hype and Overcome Loneliness on Valentine’s Day