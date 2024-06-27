2 Korean Guides Arrested in Chiang Mai Wanted For Luxury Car Scam Case

CHIANG MAI — The Immigration Department received a tip-off about foreign men working illegally as tour guides for South Korean tourists in Chiang Mai province. When they investigated, they found that the Koreans were wanted for Ponzi scheme cases in South Korea.

Investigation revealed on June 27 that Mr. Kim Jong-nam and Mr. Han Myeong-gyu were indeed working as tour guides for their compatriots in Thailand. The authorities arrested them in the area of Chang Phueak, Mueang district, Chiang Mai province.

During interrogation, the two suspects admitted to working illegally as tour guides for South Korean tourists in Chiang Mai, earning at least 10,000 – 15,000 baht per job, depending on the number of days and tourists they had to take care of.

They advertised their services as personal tour guides on social media and had been doing so for about two months.

A background check by South Korean police in Thailand and the Thai-Korean Liaison Office of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Royal Thai Police revealed that both men were wanted for their involvement in a luxury car Ponzi scheme in South Korea.

The scheme had more than 60 victims and the total loss amounted to over 109 million baht. They were taken into custody for further legal action.

_____