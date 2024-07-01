Phuket’s Changing Landscape Contributes to Flood Challenges, Says Governor

PHUKET — In response, a major clean-up operation has been organized to restore the areas affected by the floods, Phuket has declared disaster areas in two districts, Kathu and Thalang, affecting a total of 1,468 people.

The southwest monsoon depression caused flooding and disasters in Kathu and Thalang districts of Phuket on June 30, 2024, resulting in extensive damage to human lives, physical well-being, property, houses, agricultural land, fisheries, livestock, and public facilities. The affected area covers seven sub-districts, 41 villages, four communities, and 740 households.

Although the situation in most areas began to normalize on 1 July, Muu 4 and Muu 6 in Thepkrasattri sub-district remained flooded. The Governor of Phuket, Sophon Suwannarat, declared these two districts disaster areas requiring emergency relief. In Kathu district, 45 people from 50 households were affected, in Thalang district 1,423 people from 690 households.

At the same time, Phuket organized a major clean-up operation to help residents affected by the flood disaster in the Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Kathu district. Volunteers cleaned streets and houses to quickly restore normality.

The Governor emphasized the importance of monitoring the flooded areas and taking appropriate measures as the locations of the floods have shifted due to the construction of numerous housing estates. Additional water pumps were installed to enable faster drainage. The rainfall amounted to 310 mm and led to considerable flooding due to the narrow drainage channels.

The province of Phuket continues to operate an emergency command center and is closely monitoring the situation. Affected residents are urged to seek assistance from local authorities and take precautions against health risks and electrical problems in flooded buildings.

Prachachat reported that several housing projects have been affected, some of which are still flooded. Residents have requested assistance for the following projects through Line messaging groups. Two housing projects that are still flooded are:

Pruksa Ville Thalang-Thepkrasattri housing project (Ban Prusamphan): The project is located at Ban Prusamphan Road in Thepkrasattri sub-district, Thalang district. This townhouse project is about 1.1 kilometers from Thepkrasattri Road, a major artery of Phuket. Residents reported that they bought houses for 4 million baht each and have experienced eight floods in five years.

Passorn Koh Kaew Village: Located at 33 Koh Kaew Avenue, Thepkrasattri Road, Koh Kaew Sub-district, Mueang Phuket District. The village suffered severe damage when a 2 meter high dam collapsed and sent mud and debris into the village.

The Royal Thai Navy’s Third Naval Area Command has provided personnel and equipment to assist and restore normalcy, including traffic control on Thepkrasattri Road.

