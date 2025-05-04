Tourist Slaps Driver, Rams Van in Phuket Road Rage

PHUKET — In a road rage incident in Phuket, Thailand, a foreign tourist was captured on video physically assaulting another driver and deliberately reversing into a passenger van.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, May 4, has prompted police to launch an investigation.

According to police reports, 47-year-old Wisit, a passenger van driver, filed a complaint at Patong Police Station after his vehicle was struck by a foreign tourist driving a Toyota Yaris with Satun province license plates.

Wisit stated that while he was driving from Kathu to Patong district, the foreign tourist, described as a white man, aggressively overtook his van on Phisit Karani Road and suddenly braked in front of him. Despite managing to avoid a collision, the tourist repeated this dangerous maneuver multiple times.

The situation escalated when both vehicles stopped at a traffic light near Patong Hospital. The tourist unexpectedly reversed his car, colliding with Wisit’s van before fleeing the scene. Wisit attempted to signal the driver to stop but was unsuccessful.

Social media footage later emerged showing the same foreign tourist exiting his vehicle to confront and slap another driver who was stopped behind him on Phra Barami Road in Patong. The video also captured the tourist hurling verbal abuse at drivers in opposing lanes.

Patong police are currently working to locate and apprehend the foreign suspect to face legal charges for the multiple incidents.

