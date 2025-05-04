PM: Entertainment Complex Will End Thailand Tourism “Low Season”

BANGKOK — PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra defended her government’s controversial entertainment complex initiative during a recent NBT television broadcast, positioning it as a strategic “man-made destination” that would revolutionize Thailand’s tourism sector.

Speaking on the “Thailand Opportunity with Prime Minister Paetongtarn” program on the government’s NBT television station on May 4, the Prime Minister emphasized that the entertainment complex would not use government funds or taxpayer money. Instead, it would rely on private sector investment: “Foreign investment coming in and taxes collected from casino patrons will allow the government to collect additional tax revenue, and this money will circulate in the economy.”

Paetongtarn emphasized that the complex would follow Singapore’s successful model, stressing that it should be understood as more than just a casino development. The Prime Minister outlined plans for a comprehensive facility featuring event spaces, concert venues, and hotels alongside regulated gaming areas.

“We’ll implement responsible gambling with strict protocols and oversight,” she explained. “This isn’t about someone walking in hoping to win 30 million baht and walking out. The system will include thorough background checks, identity verification, criminal record screening, and financial assessment.”

The Prime Minister defended the project against critics: “Political opponents have mischaracterized this initiative, creating fears about rampant vice activities that simply aren’t accurate. Leading nations including Singapore, the United States, Japan, and the UAE have all recognized the necessity of developing man-made attractions. Thailand shouldn’t miss this opportunity and find itself lagging behind again.”

She mentioned that many Thais would likely attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, which is being built on a new island. After the Expo concludes, the area will be converted into an entertainment complex—a man-made destination that will emerge in Japan by 2030.

“When we see these developments abroad and wonder when our country will have something similar, this is our opportunity—something we will create. This will generate employment for Thai people, and Thailand’s tourism industry will no longer have a ‘low season,'” the Prime Minister stated.

On May 2, Prime Minister Paetongtarn called a meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Sports and executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to monitor the tourism situation, as numbers have fallen short of targets. There are concerns about declining foreign tourist arrivals, particularly from China.

The Prime Minister noted that external factors such as the global economy, internal factors including rumors affecting Chinese tourist numbers, and earthquake incidents all present challenges that the government must address with appropriate measures.

As the current quarter enters the low season, the government needs short-term measures to stimulate tourism, such as campaigns and promotions. For the long term, developing “man-made destinations” is essential, with the entertainment complex being a key policy initiative.

