Noisy Indian Tourists’ Pool Party Raided in Pattaya

CHONBURI — The Banglamung District Chief in Chonburi Province received complaints from local residents late Friday night around 8:00 p.m. regarding a hotel operator allegedly hosting a noisy party.

The district chief ordered local officials and police officers to investigate a mansion building near Pattaya in Pong Subdistrict, Banglamung District on May 9.

Undercover agents observing the scene discovered an unauthorized pool party with over 200 foreign tourists, primarily of Indian nationality. The tourists were swimming in the pool and drinking alcohol poolside while loud music blared throughout the area.

Officials then conducted a surprise raid, causing significant panic among the tourists. Authorities managed to control the situation and maintain order while warning the organizers about noise pollution laws.

Advertisement

Officials proceeded to check identification cards of young women hired to entertain the tourists and conducted drug tests. No underage individuals or persons with illegal substances in their systems were found.

Simultaneously, authorities requested to inspect the hotel operator’s permits and documentation of tour guides who brought tourists to use the hotel’s services. Operations at the hotel have been temporarily suspended pending verification of proper licensing.

__________