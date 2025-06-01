Tip-Off Leads to Arrest of Chinese Scammer in Luxury Bangkok Condo

BANGKOK – Thai immigration police have apprehended a Chinese national wanted for fraud who had been hiding in Bangkok. The arrest followed a tip-off about two Chinese individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior in a luxury condominium in the Thonglor area.

The investigation began in early May when Immigration Division 1 officers received information from a concerned citizen about two Chinese nationals believed to be illegally entering or staying in the country, or involved in other offenses under the Immigration Act. They were reportedly hiding in inner Bangkok.

Undercover Surveillance Leads to Arrest

On May 28, around 3:30 p.m., authorities launched an operation based on intelligence indicating the target individuals resided in a high-end condo near Thonglor. Officers observed the suspects’ behavior, noting they would often come downstairs to receive food deliveries, seemingly to avoid public appearances outside the condominium.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., the two target individuals descended to the condo lobby. Police then identified themselves and requested to check their identification documents or passports.

One Overstayed, Another a Fugitive

The first individual, identified as Xiao, 30, presented a valid passport, but his permitted stay in Thailand had expired approximately two months prior. He was charged with being an alien who overstayed his permitted duration of stay.

The second individual, who identified himself as Liu, 29, also a Chinese national, was unable to produce a passport. A preliminary fingerprint check against the Immigration Bureau’s information system revealed no record of his entry into Thailand. He was then charged with being an alien who entered and stayed in the Kingdom without permission.

Scam Uncovered Through International Cooperation

Upon being brought to the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division for formal arrest procedures, Mr. Liu became visibly agitated. He repeatedly claimed he had lost his passport and provided inconsistent statements. This raised suspicions among officers, who then coordinated with international law enforcement agencies. This collaboration confirmed that the individual was indeed Mr. Da Liu, a Chinese national wanted for a 2023 fraud case.

Mr. Liu’s alleged scam involved soliciting funds from multiple victims by falsely claiming to be in business with a renowned Chinese liquor company. Believing Mr. Da Liu was already involved in the liquor distribution business, victims transferred substantial amounts of money, resulting in damages totaling approximately 2.5 million Chinese Yuan (over 12 million Thai Baht or 365,075 USD).

Escape and Detection

Following the alleged fraud, Mr. Da Liu fled his residence in Guizhou Province, traveled by car to Yunnan Province, and then illegally entered Laos and Thailand through the Golden Triangle area.

With additional photographic evidence, authorities used the biometric identification system to cross-reference his identity. The results confirmed he was indeed the wanted individual. The Immigration Bureau will now forward this information to relevant agencies for Mr. Da Liu’s prosecution.

Biometrics and Public Cooperation Crucial

Police Colonel Prasart Khemaprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1, stated on June 1 that the biometric system is a vital tool for officers, alongside crucial tip-offs from the public. He emphasized that these combined efforts led to the successful arrest of a significant transnational criminal who had been evading justice and using Thailand as a hideout.

Authorities reiterate that it is a legal obligation for owners or custodians of residences, as well as hotel managers, to report the stay of foreign nationals to the Immigration Office. The public is also urged to report any suspected illegal activities by calling the Immigration Bureau hotline at 1178, available 24 hours a day.

____________