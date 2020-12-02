See Bangkok’s Blooms at Flora Festival in Parks Through 2021

BANGKOK — Frolic among tropical blooms throughout December and deep into 2021 at Bangkok’s public parks.

The Bangkok Flora Festival was inaugurated by junta-appointed Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Wednesday.The opening ceremony was held at Wachirabenchatat Park, also known as Rot Fai Park, which features the festival’s highlight of a 4 rai (0.64 hectares) field filled with 30,000 sunflowers.

The sunflowers are expected to bloom until Dec. 20. They are of the Vincent’s Choice variety, which is suitable for those with allergies. Zinnias, lotuses, and rice plants are also on display in the park. Fifty new metal benches were donated to the park by a private company for this occasion.

Other parks in the city are ready for the selfie crowds as well. Queen Sirikit Park, just steps away from Rot Fai Park, has planted Siam tulips and hollyhocks in a Valentine’s-themed garden.

The 60th Anniversary of Queen Sirikit Park in Lat Krabang has a cactus garden, while the HM King’s 80th Anniversary Park in Sathorn, boasts a variety of lotuses in its ponds. Lumpini Park in downtown Bangkok is also hosting a variety of flowers.

The festival’s other blooms are expected to run through 2021:

Wanapirom Romklao Park will have a display of Madagascar Periwinkles from Jan 12 to 31.

Later in the summer, Mahakan Fort Park will have a display of cosmos plants from Apr. 10 to 20, and Chatuchak Park in June and July will have marigolds, cosmos flowers, and asters.

Lumpini Park from September to October will have cockscombs, Chinese wool flowers, and Madagascar Periwinkles.