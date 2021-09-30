Thai Airways to Resume Flight to ‘High Vaccination’ Countries

BANGKOK — Thai Airways announced it will soon start selling tickets for its flights to destinations with high vaccination rates against COVID-19.

The airline, which is going through the bankruptcy rehabilitation process mandated by the court, will offer seat bookings from Oct. 1 onwards. Thai Airways spokesman Chai Eamsiri told the media some of the destinations include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.

A “high vaccination” destination is defined by the arline as having at least 70 percent of the population inoculated, Chai said.

Flights to China will also resume some time “next year,” he said.

The company, which had total liabilities of 332 billion baht, filed a restructuring plan in May 2020 after a loss of passengers following the coronavirus pandemic that grounded its operations worldwide.

But Chai said Thai Airways’ financial situations have improved after the sale of some assets and offloading investments in the Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc and Nok Air.

At the same time, Thai Airways is working to reduce up to 53 billion baht in investment costs by the end of 2022, according to the spokesman. He said the airline has saved at least 44 billion, largely as a result of over 600 austerity and cost-cutting measures.