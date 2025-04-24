SIG DomeMini Carton Bottle Eco-Friendly Debuts in Thailand

BANGKOK — SIG, a global leader in packaging solutions, has officially introduced its innovative SIG DomeMini carton bottle to the Thai market through a strategic partnership with Ampol Food, marking a significant advancement in sustainable packaging options for on-the-go beverages in the region.

The launch comes as Thai consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable packaging in their purchasing decisions. Ampol Food, a prominent innovator in Thailand’s food and beverage manufacturing sector, has selected the SIG DomeMini packaging for its new premium V-FIT rice-based nutritional drink range.

“We are leading the way, not only when it comes to innovation in our products, but also in setting the trend for packaging solutions as part of the product concept,” said Dr. Kriangsak Theppadungporn, Managing Director at Ampol Food. “Opting for the SIG DomeMini is a step towards sustainable on-the-go packaging in Thailand. We are empowering our consumers to make more eco-conscious choices without compromising on convenience.”

The SIG DomeMini combines the on-the-go convenience of a plastic bottle with the sustainability benefits of a carton pack. Its main material is FSC™-certified paperboard, manufactured using 100% renewable electricity. The packaging features a lightweight, space-saving design with a large, centrally positioned cap that is easy to open and reclose – designed specifically for busy, health-conscious consumers.

Mr. Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi, Head of Market for Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar at SIG, emphasized the significance of this launch: “The market for on-the-go beverages in Thailand is growing, and the market entry of SIG DomeMini with its sustainability benefits offers a perfect alternative to tackle the challenges of plastic bottles.”

He added that the carton bottle aligns with the trend toward “paperization” in product packaging, offering manufacturers and consumers an alternative with a significantly lower “plastic-to-product” ratio compared to conventional plastic bottles.

The SIG DomeMini products are now available on Thai retail shelves in 250ml packages, with initial availability in both 200ml and 250ml volumes. The packaging is filled on SIG’s aseptic filling machine, which can process 12,000 packages per hour in seven different volume sizes ranging from 180ml to 350ml, requiring just 15 minutes for volume changes.

This partnership represents a significant step toward fostering responsible consumption in Thailand’s beverage market, with both companies committed to bringing more sustainable packaging solutions to consumers.

SIG, founded in 1853 and headquartered in Switzerland, provides packaging solutions globally with approximately 9,600 employees serving customers in over 100 countries. The company produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue in 2024, maintaining high sustainability ratings including an AAA ESG rating from MSCI and a Platinum CSR rating from EcoVadis.

