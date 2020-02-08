City Goes on Lockdown as Police Search for Soldier Who Kills 12

KORAT — A soldier who shot dead at least 12 people in Nakhon Ratchasima is said to be holding 16 people as hostages inside a popular shopping mall.

A combined operation of police and army is underway in Nakhon Ratchasima city center to look for a soldier who shot dead at least 12 people on Saturday.

The soldier, identified as Cpl. Jakkrapanth Thomma, is currently holed up inside the 4th floor of Terminal 21 shopping mall with his 16 hostages, according to police sources.

A group of soldiers from a special forces unit is inside the shopping mall in an attempt to neutralize the gunman as of publication time.

A video shows soldier identified as Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma firing an assault rifle into the traffic close to Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat. He has shot dead at least 12 victims so far, police say. #กราดยิงโคราช Story: https://t.co/1qWp0ylxf8 pic.twitter.com/kR8XNeXaHp — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) February 8, 2020

Jakkrapanth earlier today stole weapons from inside his base and shot his commanding officer dead before commandeering a Humvee into the city center, police said. He then proceeded to fire his weapon into crowds and traffic close to Terminal 21 shopping mall, killing at least 12 victims, according to the police.

Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen advised the public to move away from the staging areas, stay indoor, and obey instructions from security officers. A team of police commandos was also airlifted from Bangkok via a helicopter for the operation.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been informed of the attack, and he has expressed condolences to families of the victims, his spokeswoman said. The Prime Minister also ordered all relevant agencies to quickly solve the situation.

Jakkrapanth has posted several photos and videos of his attack on his social media account, along with updates in text.

“I’m tired now,” Jakkakrapanth said to the camera, wearing military helmet and uniform, “I can’t lift my finger anymore.”

“Should I surrender?” he posted at about 7pm. Just about 10 minutes earlier, he said he had a cramp.

The dead include a motorcycle taxi, a cab driver, and a highschool student, according to reports from the scene. A friend of Jakkrapanth described him as a professional shooting athlete who’s won several prizes.

Jakkrapanth is said to have taken six firearms, at least 700 rounds of ammunition and two grenades from his base arsenal.

His motives remain unclear, though the soldier posted several incohorent messages prior to the attack.

“Getting rich from corruption and taking advantage of other people, do they think they can bring money with them to spend in hell?” Jakkrapanth wrote earlier today.

His Facebook appears to have been deactivated at about 7.20pm.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, though today’s attack came just weeks just after a gunman opened fire in a gold store in Lopburi province, killing three people and wound other four.

This is a breaking news. Article might be updated without notice.