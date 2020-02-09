Korat Mass Shooter Shot Dead, Police Say

KORAT — Police say a soldier who killed 21 people in a shooting rampage in Korat was shot dead in a police assault, bringing hours-long siege to an end.

Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma, who stole military grade weapons from his base in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday before going on a rampage that left multiple victims dead, was killed during a police operation at Terminal 21 shopping mall where he spent hours holed up inside, according to the police at the scene.

The news was also confirmed by deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul, who posted online that the gunman has been killed.

At least 21 people were killed in what appeared to be Thailand’s worst mass shooting in modern history. Another 42 people were also wounded, Nakhon Ratchasima governor said.

The latest fatality is said to be a law enforcement officer who was shot dead on Sunday early morning when Sgt. Jakkrapanth fired his weapons at the police blockade from inside the besieged mall.

Police sources said Jakkrapanth was shot dead at about 9am in the “Zone A” area of the shopping mall’s basement level.

This is a developing story. Article may be updated without notice.