1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Century Mall

BANGKOK — Rescue workers said a woman was killed while another was injured after a person opened fire at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports from the scene said the shooting took place in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movies Plaza, close to Victory Monument and just steps away from the tourist shopping area of Soi Rangnam.

The deceased victim was later identified as an employee of the clinic. Khaosod English is withholding her identity until her next of kin has been informed.

There is no immediate report on the perpetrator’s identity or whether they are in custody. Police at the scene said the perpetrator fired at least seven rounds.

This is developing story.