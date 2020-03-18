More Infections Linked to Boxing Stadium, Raising Tally to 212

BANGKOK — Thailand on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the total number to 212 since the outbreak began.

Thirteen of the 35 were in close contact with the group of patients who attended a boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.

Four are associated with a social gathering in Thonglor area where partygoers were found to be infected with the virus, while 12 had a history of coming in close contact with Covid-19 patients elsewhere, Suwanchai added.

The rest were said to be unrelated with the clusters of patients found earlier. One patient recently returned from Cambodia, while the other four had close contact with foreigners, Suwanchai said.

Suwanchai also asked members of the public who either went to the stadium on March 6 or went to entertainment venues between March 9 to 10 to place themselves in a self-quarantine for 14 days.

If they show symptoms associated with the coronavirus such as coughing, sore throat, or breathing difficulties, they are eligible for a free virus test at the nearest hospital, the health official added.

The boxing stadium is now closed per the government’s Tuesday order to shut down all sport venues and entertainment establishments.