Musician Dies of Coronavirus, 10th Pandemic Death Toll

BANGKOK — Health officials on Tuesday reported the 10th death of coronavirus pandemic in Thailand as 127 new infections are confirmed.

The latest fatality is described as an unnamed male musician who worked in nightclubs in Bangkok. The man fell ill and later died at hospital in the northeastern region, officials said in the daily news briefing.

The kingdom now has an accumulative count of 1,651 infections, 244 of them foreigners. The majority of them, about 800 cases, are clustered in Bangkok, followed by approximately 200 cases in the southern region.

Government crisis response center spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said the trend of daily new infections appears to be going down, from 143 on Sunday, 136 yesterday, to 127 today.

“But we are not yet satisfied with this number,” Taweesin said.