Bangkok Taxi Driver Named as Latest COVID-19 Fatality

BANGKOK — A taxi driver died from the coronavirus and 19 new cases of infection were found, the government’s response center to the coronavirus epidemic said on Tuesday.

The latest fatality is identified as a 50-year-old taxi driver who had a history of picking up a passenger from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration. The 49th victim also had diabetes and was a smoker, Taweesin added.

The center also reported 19 new cases of infection. Ten of them were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, while another group of eight patients were either infected from overseas or worked in a crowded environment, the spokesman said.

One infection was detected among the returnees who arrived in Thailand in recent days, Taweesin said.

As of Tuesday, 655 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,108 patients have recovered, the spokesman said.

Nine provinces have no reports of infection so far, while 36 provinces saw no new cases for the last 14 days.

“I wish to see more provinces like this. I like these kinds of numbers,” Taweesin said.