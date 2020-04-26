New Virus Cases Rise to 53, Highest Jump in Weeks

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand on Saturday saw a sudden spurt in COVID-19 patients with 53 new cases reported.

The number was the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases, said Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

One new death was reported, with total fatalities standing at 51.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,907, among which 2,547 have recovered.

Taweesin said the majority of the new cases were migrant workers who have been under quarantine at an immigration detention center in the southern province of Songkhla.

Meanwhile Taweesin said on Saturday that 171 Thais stranded in India would arrive at Don Mueang International Airport in the afternoon.

All returnees must go through screening procedures and test for COVID-19 at the airport, and later will be transported to specified facilities to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine, said Taweesin.