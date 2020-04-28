Security Officers Sweep Visitors Off Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA — Police in Pattaya on Monday said they arrested 23 people for breaking the city’s beach closure order.

Inspector Somboon Ueasamanmaitri of Pattaya Tourist Police Station said 11 foreigners and 12 Thais were arrested for violating the emergency decree during patrol operations on Pattaya, Yin Yom, and Jomtien beaches Monday.

They were found resting, exercising, or swimming despite warning signs posted around the beaches.

Police said one of the foreign tourists was resisting arrest, claiming that he is a son of an influential mafia in the city. He was eventually brought into custody and the police found him carrying a knife.