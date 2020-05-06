40 More Inmates at Immigration Jail Get Coronavirus Test

BANGKOK — Police said Wednesday they expanded coronavirus testing at an immigration detention center in Songkhla province, where at least 60 inmates had contracted the virus.

Forty more people were tested for the virus at the jail in Sadao district, police said. At least 60 out of the 115 inmates there already tested positive for the coronavirus; all of the infections were traced to one of the police officers working at the detention facility.

According to the police, the inmates are mostly foreigners arrested for illegal entry into the Kingdom and other visa violations.

Thailand reported just one new infection on Wednesday, though an Australian man died of the coronavirus, the spokesman for the government’s virus task force said.

