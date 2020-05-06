Australian Man Dies of COVID-19 in Thailand, Official Says

BANGKOK — A 69-year-old Australian expat was the latest victim to die of the coronavirus in Thailand, the government announced Wednesday.

His death brings the total death tally to 55. Wednesday also marks the second day in a row that only one new case of infection was found, the government’s COVID-19 center said.

The Australian man was identified as a hotel manager in the Khao Lak area of Phang Nga province. He travelled to Phuket in March and fell sick a few days after.

The one additional infected is a 27-year-old Buriram woman who returned from Russia on May 3, bringing the total infected to 2,989.

The 40 false positives found in Yala on Monday are undergoing a triple-check to make sure that they do not have the coronavirus, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

An additional 14 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total recovered to 2,761.

Related stories:

Gov’t Reports Only One New Virus Case, Credits Mask Wearing

Officials Say Yala’s Virus Cases are False Positives