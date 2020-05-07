Police Say German Man Stabbed Dead in Prachinburi

PRACHINBURI — Police on Thursday said a German man was murdered inside his home in Prachinburi.

Klaus Wilhelm, 60, was found dead on Wednesday when his wife returned home, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. The victim was described as an English teacher at Thambrit School in Prachinburi.

“We are still investigating and looking for the perpetrator,” Capt. Akkaradech Fusaeng of Prachinburi Provincial Police said Thursday.

He said investigators already ruled out Wilhelm’s death as a suicide.

The victim’s wife told police on Wednesday that Wilhelm had called her on Tuesday, asking her to go with him to withdraw a cash of 40,000 baht that his mother had sent to him from Germany.

Wilhelm’s body is currently under an autopsy. He was found with a stab wound on his chest, and a knife was discovered in the same room. Police found no signs of a struggle.

An envelope and a black bag found near the back wall were taken for fingerprints. The back door’s window was also removed.