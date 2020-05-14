Wildlife Flourishes in Pandemic, National Parks To Stay Closed

BANGKOK — National parks nationwide will likely continue their shutdown for another two months to revitalize wildlife and plants.

National park officials held a video conference earlier today and they were told by environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa that the parks should remain closed even with the pandemic easing this week, an official in Ratchaburi province said Thursday.

“We discovered that a serow was found carefree and feeding on a cliff,” local conservation area director Niphon Chamnongsiri said.

Protected forests and seas nationwide were closed off from the public on March 25 due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Since then, there are reports of wild animals and sea creatures returning to their habitat, including elephants, hornbills, and wild boars.

Niphon also said that park officials recently recorded more animals roaming the forests since the shutdown in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, and other provinces.

