1 New Virus Death Reported Amid Reopening Fervor

BANGKOK — One more COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday in Thailand just as the country moves ahead with more business reopening.

The new fatality was a 80-year-old man who had asthma, while a 32-year-old student returning from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia was also found to have the infection, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 58. The latest victim was hospitalized in Narathiwat on April 28 for hip surgery, then contracted the coronavirus from another patient in the ward, Taweesin said.

The man’s daughter and son-in-law were also infected. Taweesin said the person who spread the disease has since been separated into another ward.

One new infection was found in a 32-year-old male student currently in state quarantine in Songkhla. He returned to Thailand from his studies in Saudi Arabia via the Padang Besar border with Malaysia. He puts the total infection number since January at 3,083.

One person already recovered from the virus, putting the total recovery figure at 2,966 people.

New infections in Thailand have recently been found in imported cases, rather than domestic ones. On Tuesday, 450 people will be returning to Thailand via plane.