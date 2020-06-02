Songkran in the Rain? Festival May be Held on July 7

BANGKOK — Officials on Tuesday said the festivals and three-day holidays associated with the Thai New Year, which was cancelled earlier due to the coronavirus, might be held next month instead.

Cultural minister Ittipol Khunpluem said the government’s coronavirus response center will meet on Friday to discuss the new proposed dates for this year’s Songkran holidays, which last for three days every year.

“We must consider it carefully,” Ittipol said. July falls under Thailand’s rainy season.

If the plan is accepted, the holidays will take place from July 7 to July 9. Combined with the two Buddhist holidays and one substitute day off on July 4-6, Thais would then have a total of six holidays.

The long-awaited water festival, which was supposed to take place in April, was scrapped in March as the coronavirus infection surged throughout the country. Officials said it was necessary to restrict movement and prevent large gatherings.