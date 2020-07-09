Health Official Declares End of Virus 1st Wave in Thailand

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — A health expert from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday told the media that the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has come to an end, after Thailand has not seen any new local COVID-19 case for 44 consecutive days.

Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, an expert from the ministry’s Preventive Medicine, Department of Disease Control, warned the Thais to be prepared for a second wave of infections, as the contagion is still spreading in many parts of the world, with several countries already experiencing a second wave.

“Therefore what the Thai government has done so far has been correct all the way,” Anupong said, “despite reporting zero case for over a month, the government has been very cautious in reopening the country to inbound travelers.”

Anupong said that ensuring the health and well-being must be set priority before rebooting the Thai economy, with the health expert admitting that the tourism sector which Thailand mostly rely on, has been hard hit by the pandemic.

“We must stay vigilant at all times by wearing masks, adhering to social distancing and do regular hand cleaning,” the health expert said.

In response to warnings from scientists worldwide regarding COVID-19 that is transmittable through airborne droplets smaller than 5 microns, Anupong said that the ministry had already explained that the contagion can be transmitted through airborne droplets in an enclosed environment, such as in intensive care units, but not in open spaces with good ventilation and sunshine.

Thailand has on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, both Thais returning from abroad and in state quarantine, but no new fatalities.

The two new infections have driven total COVID-19 cases in Thailand to 3,197, with 3,074 recoveries and 58 deaths. And 65 others are still being treated in hospital.