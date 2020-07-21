Gov’t Renews Visa Amnesty for Foreigners Stranded in Pandemic

BANGKOK — The Cabinet on Tuesday said it extended the amnesty for foreigners’ stay in Thailand amid the global coronavirus outbreak for a second time.

The automatic extension of stay in the Kingdom, which was to expire on July 31, is now renewed until Sep. 26, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The mandatory 90-day reporting for foreigners residing in Thailand is also suspended, she said. The announcement was later published in the Cabinet minutes released by the government.

Officials said the measure will help travelers who found themselves stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the visa amnesty, the foreigners will not have to queue up at immigration to report their residency or extend their stay in the country.