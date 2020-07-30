Concert Organizers to be Charged for Disregarding Virus Rule

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The organizers of live music performances, recently held before huge crowds in southern Thailand, will be faced with charges of breaking emergency rule, confirmed deputy police spokesman Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen on Wednesday.

The organizers and others allegedly involved in the live concerts recently held in Krabi province and Nakhon Si Thammarat province will be shortly summoned by police for questioning on charges of violating the emergency rule and communicable disease law in the pandemic situation, Pol. Col. Kritsana said.

Many people huddled up in the audiences, most of whom did not wear face masks while social distancing order was not observed, the deputy police spokesman said.